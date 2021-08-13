Govt looking at integration of modern, traditional health systems

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) With the Centre looking for ways to strengthen the process including the Ayush system in public health to achieve the intended integration of modern medicine and traditional health systems, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday in this connection.

Mandaviya said in the meeting that a well-defined mechanism has been put in place to achieve the intended integration of modern and traditional health systems. He added that a monthly joint review mechanism is being implemented to take the process of synergised action forward and to accomplish complete integration of ministries at all functional and conceptual levels.

Underlining the importance of the initiative, Sonowal said that both ministries will work "hand-in-hand" to benefit the masses as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "In this regard, Health Ministers of all states would also need to be taken on board," he added.

A detailed presentation was made about the common points achieved by these ministries and the issues that need further action. The meeting discussed subjects like the challenges ahead at the level of basic science for integration, medical education, and public health delivery mechanism across the nation, and it was decided to pragmatically develop an approach to work together to get the desired results.

--IANS

avr/vd