Govt mulling insurance cover to all J&K sarpanchs

The move comes after a delegation of the sarpanchs on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

An official said the sarpanchs of the erstwhile state will also be apprised about the new Central laws following abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to J&K .

He said that about 8,500 posts of different ranks in Jammu and Kashmir Police will be filled in the coming days.

The official said to fill the 8,500 posts in the J&K Police, it has been decided to constitute recruitment boards.

He said instructions have been passed to district Senior Superintendents of Police to fill these posts within the shortest possible time. The official said that about 1,350 posts out of 8,500 will go to women candidates.