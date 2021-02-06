Govt must allocate 13% of Budget to farm sector: BKS

Kulkarni said that agriculture contributes 13 per cent to the Budget and so the government must allocate 13 per cent of total Budget to the agriculture sector.

BKS national general secretary Dinesh Kulkarni told IANS that the budgetary allocation for agriculture has increased but it is still less compared to its 13 per cent share of the total GDP.

"The government said that there is an increase in allocation in the Union Budget for agriculture, but instead of that the government must increase it in percentage of the total budget. The government must allocate about 13 per cent of total Budget for the agriculture sector, which is at par with its contribution to total GDP of the country," he said.

Kulkarni suggested that the increased budgetary allocation can also be used for agricultural research and education which has almost came to standstill due to lack of funds.

"Shortage of funds has taken a toll on agricultural research and education," he said, adding that by infusing more funds the government can put agriculture research and education back on track.

Kulkarni further stated that five to six per cent of this 13 per cent of total budget allocation must be used for research and education.

He claimed that there are 40 per cent vacancies in Central Agricultural University and State Agricultural University. "On an average there are 40 per cent vacancies and faculty and staff are overworked and they are not able to carry out research work. Vacancies must be filled to increase the pace of agricultural research work in the country," he said.

Kulkarni pointed out that there are some other concerns which need to be addressed by the government.

"We have made some suggestions for reform in agriculture sector and it needs to be addressed and we are waiting for the government's response," he added.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in agricultural credit target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore.

She had also announced 33 per cent increase in rural infrastructure development fund and doubled the fund for micro irrigation.

