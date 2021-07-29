Govt not allowing MPs to discuss issues of national importance: Rahul

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Amid the logjam over the Pegasus snooping in Parliament, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again attacked the government, accusing it of not allowing the opposition to work and discuss issues of national importance like Pegasus, Farmers agitation and inflation.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The foundation of our democracy is that the parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and discuss the issues of national importance.

"Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do its work. Don't waste more time of Parliament, let there be discussion on inflation, farmers issue and Pegasus."

Parliament has witnessed repeated adjournments over the Pegasus issue.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of "curtailing" the voice of opposition in Parliament and said that it has used Pegasus weapon against the people of the country.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inserted Pegasus weapon in phones which is being used to hit the soul of India's democracy.

