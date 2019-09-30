Govt not telling truth on Kashmir: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday stated that the Union government was not telling truth on the situation in Kashmir and termed the situation in the region as 'an undeclared emergency'.

Addressing a press conference, Owaisi stated, "The Centre is not telling truth on Kashmir. If they are saying the truth then why is there an undeclared emergency in Kashmir? Why do apple growers don't want to sell apples and why are schools closed?""If they think that they can fool people by giving incorrect information then they are mistaken because people in the country know the truth," Owaisi added.Owaisi also questioned the government on their recent decision to commute the death sentence of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana into life imprisonment."Is this Bharatiya Janata Party's zero-tolerance against terrorism? Is this how BJP compromises on its fight with terrorism?The AIMIM president further went on to state that he congratulated the Sikh community for having the political strength to force the Modi government to take the decision."I congratulate the Sikh community for having the political wherewithal to ensure Balwant Singh was not given capital punishment. Through their political strength, they forced the Modi government," he stated."The Sikh community has shown what unity can achieve. And if they are doing it now will the government also release prisoners whenever there is another religious ceremony? Would the government show the same compassion?" he added.Speaking on the flood situation in Patna, the Member of Parliament criticised the Chief Minister and stated that the government should have created the requisite infrastructure in order to avoid the situation."What has the government done to improve urban infrastructure? Today a state capital is submerged, why is BJP silent?" he stated. (ANI)