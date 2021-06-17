Govt notifies common format for issuance of PUC across India

Under the new format, the Ministry has introduced uniform PUC format across the country by linking the PUC database with the National Register.

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Central government has issued a notification for a common format of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate to be issued across the country.

The concept of rejection slip is being introduced for the first time under the new format.

"A common format of rejection slip is to be given to the vehicle owner in case the test result value is more than the maximum permissible value, as mandated in the concerned emission norms. This document can be shown at the service centre for getting the vehicle serviced or can be used, in case the PUC centre device is not working properly when tested at another centre," mentions the notification.

There will be confidentiality of information like Vehicle owner's mobile number, name and address, engine number and chassis number (only the last four digits to be visible, the other digits shall be masked).

The owner's mobile number has been made mandatory, on which an SMS alert will be sent for validation and fee.

If the enforcement officer has reason to believe that a motor vehicle is not complying with provisions of emission standards, he may communicate in writing or through electronic mode to direct the driver or any person in-charge of the vehicle to submit it for conducting the test in any one of the authorized PUC testing stations.

If the driver or person in-charge of the vehicle fails to submit the vehicle for compliance or the vehicle fails to comply, the owner of the vehicle shall be liable for payment of penalty.

If the owner fails to comply with this, the registering authority shall, for reasons to be recorded in writing, suspend the certificate of registration of the vehicle and any permit granted, until such time a valid PUC certificate is generated.

Thus, enforcement would be IT-enabled and would help in better control over polluting vehicles. The QR code shall be printed on the form, and it will contain the complete information about the PUC Centre.

