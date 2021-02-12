Govt officers reverting to official cars as Covid ebbs

The Central government has allowed one-time relaxation on the condition regarding exercising option for admissibility of official car or in lieu of transport allowance at higher rates during the Covid-19 pandemic with respect to officers in Pay Level 14 and above.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Government officials, who had opted for their own car to commute due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are now reverting back to the facility of availing official car. The request for the same has been accepted by the central government.

Several references were received by the government seeking relaxation regarding change of option as some officers preferred their own car in place of official car due to the ongoing pandemic and have opted to draw transport allowance. After the change in the circumstances, these officers want to revert back to the facility of official car.

In view of the peculiar circumstances arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to allow one-time relaxation of the conditions mentioned for exercising of option for availing official car in respect of officers in Pay Level 14 and above.

Such relaxations shall be allowed to only those officers who changed their option during the period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, subject to the condition that they attended office during the said period.

