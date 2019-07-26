Govt planning to privatise 20-25 airports: AAI chairman

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The government is planning to privatise around 20 to 25 airports having passenger traffic of 1 to 1.5 million annually, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said on Friday.

"The government is planning privatisation of more airports. There are around 20 to 25 airports in the country that can be privatised in the coming days. These airports having an annual traffic volume of around 1 to 1.5 million could be privatised," he told reporters here.



"The Cabinet had decided to privatise six airports. The privatisation of three airports out of the six has already been approved by the Cabinet. Several more airports are on the list for divestment. Consultants have already been appointed," Mohapatra said.

The government is hoping that foreign players will participate in the bidding process in the next round of privatisation, he said.

The AAI chairman also said that the Digi Yatra initiative aimed at promoting paperless and hassle-free air travel will start at four airports soon. (ANI)

