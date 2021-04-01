Govt procures 78,392 MT wheat till March 31 during Rabi Marketing Season 2021-22

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The government of India procured 78,392 metric tonne (MT) wheat during the ensuing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22 till March 31, the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs said on Thursday.



"The procurement of wheat has commenced only in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as per schedule. However, the procurement of wheat will commence in most of the wheat procuring states from April 1, except Punjab where the procurement will commence from April 10," the Ministry said.

It added that during previous RMS 2020-21, a quantity of 390 lakh MT wheat was procured in the central pool, benefitting 43.36 lakh farmers.

Notably, the procurement estimate for wheat has been fixed by the central government as 427.36 lakh MT for the ensuing RMS 2021-22. (ANI)

