Govt receives over 25,000 nominations for Padma Awards-2020

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The government has received over 25,000 nominations so far for the prestigious Padma Awards-2020, officials said on Friday.

The last date of filing the nominations or recommendations is September 15, 2019.

The nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards were invited online through a Padma Awards portal.

According to a press release by the government, Padma Awards seek to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements, service in all fields and disciplines. All persons without any distinction of race, caste, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards.Government servants including those working with Public Servant Undertakings (PSUs), except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.Central Ministries and Departments, States and Union Territory Governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence have been requested to make concerted efforts in identifying talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized, and make suitable nominations in their favour.It has been requested that efforts may be made to identify talented persons especially from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, Scheduled Casts and Scheduled Tribes (SCs and STs), physically challenged persons and the persons doing selfless service to the society etc., who deserve to be considered for the Award.All citizens can make nominations or recommendations including self-nomination. The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above aforesaid website, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in his or her respective field or discipline. (ANI)