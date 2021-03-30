Govt releases 1350 prisoners prematurely on occasion of Rajasthan Diwas

These prisoners mainly include those who have completed 14 years of actual imprisonment and earned a minimum of 2.5 years of remission and are already on permanent parole. The decision has been made by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on recommendations made by Director General, Prisons Rajeev Dasot.

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) In an exercise of the powers conferred by Article 161 of the Constitution and Section 432(1) of CrPC, the Government of Rajasthan announced premature release of about 1350 prisoners on Tuesday on the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas which falls on March 30 each year.

"This announcement is a historic one which will go a long way towards the correctional and rehabilitative approach being adopted by the CM Ashok Gehlot," Dasot said.

The Rajasthan Government has been persistently working for the welfare of all citizens of the state. In the direction, rehabilitation of the convicted persons is also crucial.

Once convicted, many repent their criminal past and are willing to make a new beginning.

"The Rajasthan Government has taken several initiatives to support those willing to acquire new livelihood skills and return home as an improved person. The tate Government's decision to premature release the 1350 inmates will relieve them from bonds on parole and help them return to a normal life," he added.

--IANS

arc/ash