Govt remained tight-lipped on Kashmir, ministers informed at today's Cabinet meet: Sources

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Confusion prevailed over the massive security build-up, government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and house arrest of major political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir till Home Minister Amit Shah announced to scrap Article 370 from the Constitution on Monday.

Sources said the government kept the matter under the wraps to prevent anything that may have gone against the plans. The level of secrecy was such that even Union ministers were not informed as to what was in store until Shah briefed them about the government's plan at the Cabinet meeting held today before Parliament proceedings, sources added.According to sources, Shah briefed the ministers in detail about the plan to introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill along with Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill in the Upper House.The ministers were also told that Shah will introduce some measures to amend Article 370 and scrap Article 35A of the Constitution in the upper House.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also ensured that the government secures required support to get the Bills passed. Modi, as sources said, himself called NDA leaders seeking their support on the Bills.Several ministers were entrusted with garnering support from non-NDA, non-UPA "friendly" parties on the Bills. However, no leader of any party was informed about measures related to Jammu and Kashmir, the source said.The government's efforts bore fruits as several non-NDA parties including YSR Congress, TDP, BJD, AAP, and BSP supported the government's measures in the House. (ANI)