Govt said it was a 'mistake' : Mallikarjun Kharge on deportation of woman Afghan MP

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Centre has expressed regret over the deportation of a woman Afghan parliamentarian from Delhi and such a "mistake" would not be repeated in the future, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday, after the issue was raised in an all-party briefing on Afghanistan by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.



Addressing reporters after the briefing, Kharge said the government is of the view of "wait and watch" before taking any action with respect to the situation in Afganistan and added that all parties supported the Centre on the matter.

"This is the entire country's problem. We have to work together for the interests of people and the nation. They told us to wait and watch. Meaning, the further course of action will be decided after looking at the actions of other countries. All parties have taken the same view," said Kharge.

Referring to the alleged deportation of Afghan MP Rangina Kargar, the Congress leader said, "We raised the issue of a female (Afghan) diplomat who was deported. They said that they made a mistake, it won't be repeated and they will look into the matter."

Meanwhile, government sources told ANI that Kargar, who claimed she was deported from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 20, had failed to show any documents of her medical treatment in India nor any reference from the Afghanistan Embassy.

Furthermore, Kharge said Congress also raised the issues of Afghan students studying in India, and other Afghan nationals living in the country, and the government assured the Opposition that it will work in their interest.

Earlier today, after the all-party meeting, EAM Jaishankar said that all political parties including the government have a "strong national position" on developments concerning Afghanistan and the Centre has approached this current situation in the "spirit of national unity". (ANI)