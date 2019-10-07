Govt schemes have bolstered women's empowerment which is a key message of Navaratri: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the government's schemes have strengthened the objective of women's empowerment which is one of the key messages of the ongoing Sharadiya Navaratri.

"Navaratri is a festival which sends across the message of women's empowerment. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, women's empowerment is a prime objective. The plans like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan have bolstered women and girl children's dignity," Adityanath said while addressing a press conference here.The Chief Minister said that 10 crore families got toilets in five years and 8 crore families received gas connections. He further said that the sex ratio has become more balanced in the past five years.Adityanath pointed out that the state government has also envisioned plans and schemes for women's empowerment like the Kanya Sumangala Yojana and increasing the financial aid for community marriage programmes for poor women."On the occasion of Navaratri, we take the pledge to empower women. Under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, an amount of Rs 15,000 will be deposited at the time of a girl child's birth. Under community marriage scheme, our government has increased the support amount to poor girls for marriage from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000," he said.Adityanath further said that the state government has taken several measures to bolster the education of children which is a key step towards creating balance in the society."1 crore 80 lakh students have been enrolled in schools in the state under the 'School Chalo Abhiyan'. With the support of the public, 91,000 schools out of around one and a half lakh have been refurbished in UP," he said.On being asked about the Ram Jamabhoomi case, he said that he welcomed the daily proceedings in the Supreme Court on the matter and that he will welcome the decision of the court when it comes in the public domain."We will welcome the honourable Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue. Everybody should abide by the decision of the honourable court. I welcome the daily proceedings on the issue by the Supreme Court," he said. (ANI)