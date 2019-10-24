Govt school set ablaze in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Government High School in Watoo zone of Kulgam district here was set ablaze allegedly by terrorists on Tuesday.

The visuals obtained by ANI showed debris of the burnt school's roof strewn across the floor. Scorched walls and pieces of charred furniture were also seen in the visuals.



Following the abrogation of Article 370, terrorists have been threatening the Valley residents to not cooperate with the administration as it is soon going to be bifurcated into two Union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre has maintained that all efforts are being put towards restoring normalcy in the region.

On Wednesday, one jawan sustained minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Kulgam. (ANI)

