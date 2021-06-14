Govt schools students do not get career guidance, rues Sisodia

Sisodia, who is also Education Minister, was speaking during a review programme of Delhi government's key education projects - 'Youth for Education' and 'Parent Outreach' programme. He said the AAP government wants to make 'Youth for Education' programme a mass movement across the nation.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday noted that government schools are not offering provisions of guidance and handholding of students who need advice on their careers.

He said that one-to-one mapping of each student and understanding their individual profile was a practice that Delhi government school teachers commended but also expressed concerns regarding the scale.

"We know that catering to 16 lakh government school students is a challenge in Delhi but we have made this challenge into an opportunity. The mission of Youth for Education and Parent Outreach Programme is one-to-one mapping of students," Sisodia added.

Highlighting Youth for Education programme, he said the children would be able to receive adequate guidance and counselling from a young generation that has been through similar process and has valuable inputs.

"Every child of this society, who are between ages of 20-30 years, whether it's a Class 12 graduate or someone who has a job or internship or is an entrepreneur can guide our school students and help them in building their careers. We made it happen with 600 students and mentors and they are so happy. These mentors have become an emotional support," Sisodia said.

On the Parent Outreach programme, he said the concept has been designed with the idea to make a communication change between schools, children and parents.

"The idea is for the whole community to become a school.. to build an environment that is supportive. These two programmes will ensure that our community is shaped in a way that helps our students grow holistically, which acts as a support system for them and their families," he added.

--IANS

pd/vd