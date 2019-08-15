Govt seeks defence forces' views on Chief of Defence Staff post

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): The government has asked the defence forces to submit their views on the creation of the new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for the three defence forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of the new post in his Independence Day address.

A high-level committee has been formed by the government for streamlining the structure of the new post to be created with defence ministry bureaucrats and tri-services officers.Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is the front-runner to become India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as he will be the seniormost officer in the armed forces after October 1 when the IAF Chief retires."The three services have been asked to give their views on the issue of Chief of Defence Staff and they are expected to give their replies by next couple of weeks," government sources said.The entire work on the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff who would be the seniormost defence forces officer of five-star-rank has been driven by the National Security Council in consultation and coordination with the Defence Ministry bureaucracy.The move will pave the way for an integrated military, with the CDS being the prime minister's point person on national defence issues."Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. This is going to make the forces even more effective," Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Thursday.The government has already taken steps like the creation of tri-services agencies such as the Special Operations Division, Cyber and Space agencies for strengthening and working for the CDS. (ANI)