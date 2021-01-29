Govt sending RSS people to instigate clashes at Singhu border: KMSC

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Satnam Singh Pannu on Friday claimed that the central government is sending Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated people to instigate clashes at the protest site.



"Modi government is using sick tactics to delegitimise our movement. They are sending the RSS people to instigate clashes here; they did it two times yesterday. We will make sacrifices but not go back until and unless the laws are repealed," Pannu told ANI at the Singhu border.

He further said more farmers are going to join them in the evening. The farmer leader also clarified that the protestors did not go to Red Fort, but marched on the decided route while taking out tractor rallies on Republic Day.

"Our people did not go to the Red Fort, we conducted our rally at the ring road only. The government had sent its own people there and is registering cases against us. They should take back these cases," he added.

Pannu claimed that the farmers were not involved in vandalism in Delhi on January 26. Instead, a conspiracy was planned against them.

Farmers are staging anti-farm law protests at Delhi borders including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Heavy security forces are deployed at the borders to keep a check on the law and order situation.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

