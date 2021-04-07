Govt should promote Yoga, Ayurveda, social distancing, masks for protection from COVID-19: Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday urged the Centre to promote Yoga and Ayurveda along with social distancing and masks for protection from COVID-19.



"The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economy of the world. Educational institutions were forced to shut down. The people are filled with fear and children have been impacted the most," Ram Dev told ANI.

Ram Dev said that people should make themselves healthy so that the fear of COVID-19 leaves their mind.

"The government should promote Yoga and Ayurveda along with social distancing and masks for protection from COVID-19," the Yoga guru said.

The Yoga Guru also said that consuming fast food has a negative impact on the body.

He urged people to wear face masks and said, "There are people who were tested positive for COVID-19 twice in a gap of six months."

"People should consume Tulsi and practise yoga," he added. (ANI)

