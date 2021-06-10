Govt should tell when they want to conduct talks, says Rakesh Tikait

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - led Central government, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that the BJP leaders have been trained not to talk in a straightforward manner and not to listen to anyone.



Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "BJP leaders never talk in a straightforward manner. They are being trained by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) not to listen to anyone but to keep on speaking about themselves. The government should tell us when they want to conduct a round of talks because talk is the only way to the solution."

"It has only been seven months while farmers are protesting. We had to fight for around 90 years to gain independence," the farmers' leader said.

Regarding the announcement of the Central government's announcement to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22, the BKU leader said that the government has announced the increase in the MSPs but the problem lies in the procurement of crops.

Tikait asked, "Who will procure the crops? We are protesting for the last seven months in this regard. Who will give us a guarantee that the crops will be procured on the MSPs?"

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2021-22.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for sesamum (Rs 452 per quintal) followed by tur and urad (Rs 300 per quintal each). In the case of groundnut and nigerseed, there has been an increase of Rs 275 per quintal and Rs 235 per quintal, respectively, in comparison to last year.

When asked about the role of BKU in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the farmers' leader said, "If people will ask for our suggestion about the elections, we will tell them that BJP has sold the country. We will talk about the electricity charges in Uttar Pradesh which is very high and the rates of sugarcane."

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws for the last six months. Many have camped at the borders of the national capital. Despite several rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer leaders last year, the deadlock remains.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

