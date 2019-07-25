Govt shouldn't interfere in internal matter of any religion: SP lawmaker on Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan on Thursday said he is against the Triple Talaq Bill and believes that the central government should not interfere in the internal matter of any religion.

"I'm against Triple Talaq Bill. The government should not interfere with the internal matter of any religion. A small sect, followers of Abu Hanifa, practices Triple Talaq. The decision should be left with the girl and her parents, if nikah receipt states they are (boy's side) followers of the sect," Hasan told ANI.



"The criminality clause provides for three-year-imprisonment and remuneration from man to the wife, how will he provide remuneration if he is in jail? A Muslim will go to jail for three years and others for one year, is this justice?" he asked.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance by the government in February and to make instant Triple Talaq a penal offence.

Last year, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, was passed in the Lok Sabha but it lapsed after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha with the bill pending in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress party has spoken to all allies of UPA and all of them have agreed to oppose the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)

