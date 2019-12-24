  1. Sify.com
  4. Govt teacher from Kashmir bags award for his contributions in ICT integration

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Hilal Ahmad, a government teacher from Ganderbal in Kashmir bagged an award for his extraordinary contribution in the field of integration of ICT in teaching-learning processes here.
"Hilal Ahmad Lone, a teacher of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kangan, Ganderbal Kashmir was awarded for his extraordinary contribution in the field of integration of ICT in teaching-learning processes," the department of Information and Public Relations of the Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.


It added, "Hilal Ahmad is among the 43 National awardee teachers selected for National ICT-2017." (ANI)

