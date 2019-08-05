Govt team pastes notice at Jauhar University; protest erupts

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A team of Uttar Pradesh Medical Education and Training officials visited Mohammad Ali Jauhar University for inspection and found it closed, after which officials pasted a notice on the university wall.

The five officials were visiting the university for inspection as a pre-requisite condition to issue a no-objection certificate for a medical college here."On instructions of Director General, Medical Education and Training, a five-member team visited Jauhar Institute of Medical Science, Rampur for an inspection to release a certificate for construction of a medical college," the notice read.It further said, "Since the campus, hospital, Registrar office were found closed and no staff is here, a notice has been pasted."Some students staged a protest alleging that the government was harassing the university administration and students."If the government has a problem with Azam Khan, it should deal with him and not interfere in our education," a student said.Several complaints have been lodged against Azam Khan, who is the Chancellor of the university, for alleged land grab to build the university.Some days ago, police carried out a raid at the university premises and recovered over 2500 expensive books allegedly stolen from some other institutes. (ANI)