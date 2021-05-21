Govt to import 3,63,000 vials of Black Fungus medicine Amphotericin-B

A statement from the government said on Friday, "In May 2021, 3,63,000 vials of Amphotericin-B will be imported, thereby resulting in total availability in the country (inclusive of the domestic production) of 5,26752 vials, --3,15,000 vials will be imported in June 2021. along with the domestic supply, the countrywide availability of Amphotericin-B will be enhanced to 5,70,114 vials in June 2021."

New May 21 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made efforts to ramp up supply and availability of Amphotericin-B, the anti-fungal drug used in treatment of Black Fungus disease.

Several States and UTs have reported an increasing number of patients suffering from Covid complications in the form of Mucormycosis, popularly known as Black Fungus. There is also a reported shortage of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug used for treatment of the Black Fungus disease.

The production capacity of the existing companies was extremely limited in the month of April 2021. As a result of the hand-holding by Government of India, these domestic manufactures will cumulatively produce 1,63,752 vials of Amphotericin-B in May 2021. This will be further ramped up to 2,55,114 vials in the month of June 2021.

Union Ministry of Health said five more manufacturers have been given the licence to produce the anti-fungal drug within the country. Cumulatively, these companies will start producing 1,11,000 vials of Amphotericin-B per month from July 2021. The Union Health Ministry and Deptt. of Pharmaceuticals are together trying to facilitate these five manufacturers to bring forward some of this production so that these additional supplies begin in June 2021.

The Union Ministry of Health in collaboration with MEA is also actively exploring other global sources from where the Amphotericin-B drug can be imported. Union Health Ministry is also trying to procure other antifungal drugs which can be used in treatment of Black Fungus.

