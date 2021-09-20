Govt to launch 24X7 helpline for exporters soon: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The government will soon launch a 24x7 helpline number for exporters where they can get complaints redressed, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal while launching National Vanijya Saptah at Noida Special Economic Zone.



Goyal said that during the start of Covid-19 the government had launched a 24 x7 helpline for traders. But now we felt that to address the issues of exporters it needs to roll out a similar 24x7 helpline. It will escalate issues of exporters to a higher level if required, he said. Govt will come out with the helpline number soon.

Today the Vanijya Saptah campaign was started by Piyush Goyal in Noida SEZ. Announcing this Goyal said that this Vanijya Saptah will be organised in around 749 districts. We are proud to start this campaign from the biggest state of the country which is moving fast towards progress. Uttar Pradesh is doing well in developing infrastructure like airports, Railways, Multi-model transport hubs. Uttar Pradesh has improved its ease of doing business ranking fromn12 to 2nd in 2018-19.

"Through Vanijya Saptah we are reigniting the confidence of our exporters and business community. UP is doing very well in one district on products scheme. We have to improve our quality and productivity and by use of technology, our focus should be to make our products of international level," he said.

The UP Government's One District-One Product Programme aims to encourage such indigenous and specialized products and crafts in UP that are found nowhere else. Amroha district is known for brass and aluminium products but it is doing well in producing musical equipment also. Badaun district is well known for mustard seed.

Responding to a question on shortage of containers, Commerce Minister said, "We provide marketing assistance to our farmers for their products which are exported. We have extended this marketing assistance so that our farmers may get the required help. We are also discussing this issue with the cabinet secretary, Railway and Shipping Ministry. Shortage of containers is a global issue despite this our government is trying to bring some solution and increase the availability of containers in the country." (ANI)