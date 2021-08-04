Govt to table Air Quality Management in NCR Bill in LS today

This Bill seeks to constitute the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration and to move that the Bill be passed.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Despite continuous protests and disruptions by the Opposition members on various issues like inflation, snooping and farm laws, the Government is set to introduce the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR region Bill, 2021 on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha.

Apart from this, the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will also be tabled in the House. The Bill seeks further to amend the Coconut Development Board Act, 1979, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

The Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will be making statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 4th Report of the Standing Committee on Defence on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2019-20 on 'Ordnance Factories, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Directorate General of Quality Assurance and National Cadet Corps.

The monsoon session of Parliament has been continuously disrupted amid Opposition's protests against the Government from the day the session commenced on July 19 over several issues including the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, farm laws and the Pegasus snooping controversy.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed two Bills namely the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 and Tribunals Reform Bill, 2021.

The continuous protests and disruptions have caused a loss of over Rs 133 crore of taxpayer's money.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have functioned for merely 13 per cent and 21 per cent of its total scheduled time till last week.

