Govt to withdraw Manmohan Singh's SPG cover, MHA says Z+ security to continue

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is likely to withdraw the Special Protection Group from former prime minister Manmohan Singh's security detail shortly, according to several sources.

This would mean that the elite protection force of about 3,000 officers meant for the prime ministers, the former prime ministers and their families would now be tasked with protecting only Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh continues to have a 'Z+' security cover.

MHA's clarification came amidst reports claiming that the government is likely to withdraw the Special Protection Group (SPG) from former Prime Minister's security detail.



"The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on professional assessment by security agencies. Dr Manmohan Singh continues to have a Z+ security cover," read a statement from MHA.

