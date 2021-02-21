Govt unceremoniously removes envoy in Liberia

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Central government has unceremoniously removed Upjit Singh Sachdeva from his post as honorary Consul General of India in Liberia.

On February 5, the embassy of India in Abidjan, accredited to the Republic of Liberia, informed the foreign affairs ministry of Liberia, that it has decided to withdraw the letter of commission appointing Upjit Singh Sachdeva as the honorary Consul General of India in Liberia.