Govt vindicated, Cong should apologise for Rafale: Rajnath

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Rafale case, saying with the dismissal of the review petition the NDA government stands vindicated.

In a series of tweets, the Defence Minister demanded that the Congress should apologise for "misleading the people".

He also termed the allegations of corruption by the opposition "as nothing but an attempt to malign the clean and honest image of Prime Minister Modi and his government".

"I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's categorical dismissal of the review petitions in the Rafale case and with this pronouncement the NDA Government stands vindicated. The SC verdict is also a judgement on our Government's transparency in decision making. "The allegation of corruption in the Rafale deal was nothing but an attempt to malign the clean & honest image of Prime Minister Modi & his Government. "The people of India will not forgive the Congress for their slanderous campaign and calumny. The Congress should apologise for misleading the people. "The purchase of Rafale jets was done in a completely transparent manner, keeping in mind the urgency to update and upgrade India's defence preparedness. "The issues pertaining to defence preparedness and national security should never be politicised. "The allegations made by certain political parties and their leaders in the Rafale jet purchase were extremely unfortunate, unwarranted and laced with malicious intent. "The verdict has rightly cautioned such politicians to be careful while making wild allegations," he said. The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition seeking a probe into the Rafale deal. Justice S.K. Kaul while reading the judgement said that the review petition is without merit. The top court dismissed the plea seeking lodging of an FIR to probe the Rafale deal inked with Dassault Aviation. The court also closed contempt proceedings initiated against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that being an important political person, he must remain more careful in future. rn/dpb