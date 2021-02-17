Govt wants corporates to control every business: Rahul Gandhi

Puducherry: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the entire operations of the sea to be controlled by one or two businessmen, instead of them being controlled by the fishermen community.

During his interaction with the farmers in Muthialpet here, Rahul Gandhi said that the present government is attacking small and medium businessmen because it only wants one or two corporate entities to control every business in this country.