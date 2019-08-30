Govt will advertise 50,000 posts in various departments: Farooq Khan, Advisor to J-K governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) Aug 30 (ANI): Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan on Friday said that the government will advertise 50,000 posts in various departments to provide employment to youth here.

"The government is going to advertise 50,000 posts in various departments which will cater to needs of youth," he said during his interaction with various public delegations who had called on him here to apprise him about their grievances and issues.



Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced 50,000 government jobs for youth. He said that the positions will be filled in the next two to three months.

"We today announce 50,000 jobs in Jammu and Kashmir administration. We will appeal to the youth to get involved with full vigour. In the coming two to three months, we will fill these positions," Malik had said.

The advisor met more than 10 deputations and 20 individuals and listened to their grievances and issues.

"A deputation of need-based labourers of Power Development Department sought the release of their pending wages and various service-related issues being faced by them. Similarly, a delegation of local body employees from Budgam sought the release of their salaries," an official release said.

"Various individuals from different departments including the Rural Development Department, Health, Revenue, and Education interacted and apprised him of their issues and sought immediate redressal for the same," it said.

The advisor directed the concerned officers to look into the various issues in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

