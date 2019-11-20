Govt will be formed in Maharashtra by first week of Dec, CM will be from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): At a time when speculations is rife that NCP may cobble together an alliance with BJP to form government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that a government will be formed in Maharashtra by the first week of December and its Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. He also said that uncertainty over government formation will be over by noon on Thursday.

"The government will be formed in Maharashtra by the first week of December and its Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena," said Sanjay Raut."All the obstructions which were there in the last 10-15 days, regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra, are not there anymore. You will get to know by noon tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon," he said.Amid political uncertainty in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Parliament over the issue of Maharashtra farmers. The meeting will be held at noon.Meanwhile, a meeting of Congress and NCP leaders is scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening in the national capital. NCP leaders including party chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar, and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan amongst others will be present at the meeting.On Monday, Sharad Pawar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence here. However, the NCP leader said that they did not talk about government formation in Maharashtra. (ANI)