Govt will implement SC verdict on Sabarimala: Kerala minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The government will implement Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala, said Kerala minister Kadakampally Surendran during the Kerala assembly session here on Tuesday.

The remark came during the minister's response to a question regarding the arrangements made by the state government in the upcoming pilgrimage season and fund allocation in the matter.



"Kerala Government cannot say that a Supreme court verdict will not be implemented," said Surendran before challenging opposition whether they have the courage to say that they won't accept the verdict of the apex court.

"We have allocated Rs 100 crores to Devaswam board to meet the current crisis and 30 crores have already been issued," he said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said in the assembly that it is not possible to make laws to circumvent the Supreme Court's order permitting entry of women of all age into the Sabarimala temple and that it is bound to implement it.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 last year permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

The temple is being opened for the annual pilgrimage later this month on November 16. (ANI)

