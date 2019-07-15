Govt will take strictest action in the killing of PSO of NC leader : Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Home Minister, Amit Shah assured the Lok Sabha that strictest action would be taken in the case in which the personal security officer guarding National Conference leader Syed Tauqeer Ahmad was killed in a terrorist attack on Sunday.



He said that government will go to the root of the matter.

"Farooq sahab, I take note of your concern, I want to assure you that we will go to the root of the matter and take the strictest action," said Shah replying to NC leader Farooq Abdullah.

NC leader Syed Taueer Ahmed's personal security officer (PSO) was shot dead by terrorists in Hiller area of Anantnag on Sunday. The dead policeman has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed.

Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said that it is the duty of government to fight terrorism.

"Our government is of the 'choiwkidar' and it will remain in the forefront for protecting the nation. It is the duty of the government to fight terrorism," said G Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

