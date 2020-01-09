Govt will take the toughest action against unscrupulous travel agents: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the government will take the toughest action against unscrupulous agents misusing visa-on-arrival facilities and added that these are areas where everyone, including the embassies and civil societies, needs to work together.

"This is a serious problem. We will take the toughest action against unscrupulous agents. People who go out to work they need the fullest support from us," Jaishankar said while speaking to non-resident Indians (NRIs) in Qatar through video conferencing on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas."We will take deterrent steps. Government of Qatar has taken steps in this regard as well. They have fixed the minimum wages...have decided to bring the domestic sector into the preview of regular labour laws," the minister said answering a query about unscrupulous agents taking advantage of visa-on-arrival facility.These are areas where the government and the community organisation as well as embassies all need to work together, he added."This is a very strong issue and it is on our radar. We will remain vigilant," he said.Prior to this, Jaishankar also spoke to NRIs in Australia, Surinam, the US, Singapore, Malaysia, and said he would find a practical solution to the issue of tracing of roots for NRIs and persons of Indian origin (PIOs). (ANI)