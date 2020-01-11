Govt withdraws decision to grant bar license to hotels, restaurants on 30-foot-wide roads: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the government has withdrawn decision to grant bar license to hotels and restaurants on 30-foot-wide roads.

"Government withdraws decision to grant bar licence to hotels and restaurants on 30-foot-wide roads. The decision has been taken to respect public sentiments. We will take strict action against liquor shops that are found open after 8 pm," said Gehlot.Earlier today, Gehlot condemned the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer on the violence."What happened inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University is a subject of concern and condemnation. This kind of incident has never been seen before in the university's history. Till now the police officials should have been suspended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer on the JNU violence and should know where the country is heading," Chief Minister told the reporters here."The Home Minister should speak about how the masked people entered the educational institution when the police were there. They have to take action against it," he added.This comes after masked mob of miscreants entered the university campus and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods on January 5.More than 30 students, including Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in JNU had identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including that of Aishe Ghosh.Meanwhile, Gehlot came out in support of the movie 'Chhapak' and said, "I am happy that the movie has been made tax-free for the people of Rajasthan as well. People have welcomed this decision. The movie will educate people. People should enjoy the movie." (ANI)