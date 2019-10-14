Govt working on reform in spectrum pricing mechanism

The statement gains significance as telecom operators have complained of high spectrum prices pegged by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the next auctions.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress 2019 (IMC), Prasad, who also holds the IT portfolio, assured that the next spectrum auction would be held this year.

Prasad's statement on reform in pricing mechanism came after Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, while addressing the session before the minister had said that the base prices set by TRAI are "significantly" higher than global prices.

Prasad also said that the government is working to resolve rights of way (RoW) issues. He added that he would call a meeting with IT ministers from states to discuss on resolving the RoW issues.