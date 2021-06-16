Govt's attempts to save PM's image is costing lives: Rahul

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the central government over its vaccination policy, saying its constant attempts to save Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image are facilitating the virus and costing people's lives.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "India needs quick and complete vaccination- not BJP's usual brand of lies and rhyming slogans to cover-up vaccine shortage caused by Modi government's inaction. GOI's (Government of India) constant attempts to save Prime Minister's fake image are facilitating the virus and costing people's lives."