Govts should organise 'yagyas' to please Lord Indra for rains, says UP Minister Bharala on pollution in NCR

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala on Sunday said that the governments should organise 'Yagyas' to please Lord Indra for rains to bring some respite to people from pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Speaking to ANI, Bharala said, "Governments should organise 'Yagyas' so that Lord Indra is pleased and sends some rain so that people will get respite from this problem."Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharala said,"AAP leaders are against the farmers. This is not pollution, it is bad weather and it occurred due to natural causes. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is saying that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is responsible for this pollution, which is an attack on farmers.""When farmers cultivate or cut crops there will always be some crop residue which the farmers have to burn. Stubble burning does not give rise to a lot of pollution," he added.Yesterday Sisodia had said that stubble burning was a major contributor to the spike in pollution levels in Delhi and asked when the Central Government would put an end to this practice in Haryana and Punjab.In a Twitter post, Sisodia had said that as much as 46 per cent of pollution in Delhi was due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states. (ANI)