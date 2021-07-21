Govt's wrong decisions during Covid 2.0 killed 50L people: Rahul

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Central government, saying that its wrong decision during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic killed 50 lakh people.

"The Truth. Government of India's wrong decisions during Covid second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers," the Congress leader said in a tweet, attaching a report of the Washington-based think tank, Centre for Global Development, which claimed that nearly 50 lakh (4.9 million) people might have died in India due to Covid-19 between January 2020 and June 2021.