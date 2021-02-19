Goyal inaugurates several projects for development of Railway infrastructure in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday dedicated to the nation a series of projects for the development of Railway infrastructure in West Bengal.



He inaugurated second foot over bridge at Santragachi, Freight Terminal at Sankrail (Phase-I) & Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah and dedicated to the Nation an Executive Lounge at Sealdah station, 2 Escalators at Sealdah station, 2 lifts at Sealdah station & Premium Lounge at Kolkata station, Integrated Security System at Barddhaman Station, Foot Over Bridge at Jhamatpur Baharan and Nimo stations, Extension of platform shed at Balagarh and Guptipara Stations and Escalator at Barddhaman, Tarkeswar and Nabadwip Dham stations through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal expressed his condolences for the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita station. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured in this tragic incident. He said that many projects have been inaugurated today, especially Sankrail freight terminal which has eight full electrified lines.

The minister also added that all 8,500 stations in the country are clean today.

"All Station Masters are entrusted the responsibility to ensure that the stations remain clean and tidy. Today, all trains are cleaned by automatic washing plants. Customers have appreciated the cleanliness in the trains and station premises and the complaints related to cleanliness have reduced. Electrification of Railways is being done across the country and by the year 2030, Indian Railways would be the first Railway in the world to be pollution-free," he said. (ANI)