Graft accused Covid positive Raj IT officer found dead

The 45-year-old officer hanged himself with a bedsheet in the sixth floor of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences ward. The security guard of the hospital saw the officer hanging and raised an alarm leading to the Pratap Nagar police station being alerted.

Jaipur, Jan 25 (IANS) Corruption accused Income Tax officer Vinay Kumar Mangala admitted in the Covid ward of RUHS Hospital in the Rajasthan capital was found dead on Monday.

Four years back, Mangala was caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Jhalawar while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. In the same case, he was sent to jail after a court hearing on January 22.

However, he was brought to RUHS Hospital for corona testing before being taken to jail and his report came positive.

Mangala was kept in a ward meant for prisoners on the 6th floor of the hospital. It is being said that he was alone in this ward. By around 4 a.m., the security guard saw Vijay Kumar on his bed while taking round. Soon after, when he came to the same ward for patrolling, he saw the officer hanging.

The SDM and other police officers rushed to the spot. Mangala's family members were informed and the body was thereafter taken for post mortem.

Mangala's family has been staying in a multi-storey apartment in Srinathpuram area in Kota for the past 5-6 years. He is survived by his wife and two sons. The 22-year-old son is preparing for medical, while the 17-year-old son is in school.

Vijay Kumar Mangala's neighbours in Kota were stunned to hear the news of his demise, and said that he had gone to Jaipur 5-6 days ago along with his wife in connection with an old case.

