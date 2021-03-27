Gram Panchayats in Telangana to decide on funds

He said Gram Panchayats will have powers to spend funds for their own local needs.

Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced that he has taken a decision to enable the Gram Panchayats funds to be utilised as per the decisions taken by the village level bodies.

The Chief Minister also decided to construct integrated markets for the sale of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, fruits and flowers in 142 municipalities and corporations. He directed the officials to identify adequate government sites for these markets in such a way that they are accessible to women.

He instructed TS Transco, Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao to remove the power lines that are running over the houses in villages and urban areas at the government's cost.

He asked the legislators to inspect the construction works of the offices of district collectors and superintendents of police. He gave instructions in this regard to DGP Mahender Reddy over phone. The Chief Minister also decided to construct additional police stations including the Traffic Police stations. He wanted the formation of women police wings.

The Chief Minister held a meeting here on Friday with MLAs from several constituencies. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that in the backdrop of the Telangana state government working actively towards empowering the local bodies, the government is keen on strengthening the basic infrastructure facilities in rural and urban areas.

The meeting took decisions sanctioning works pertaining to the R&B, Irrigation, Home and Panchayat Raj departments in certain Assembly constituencies. On this occasion, the Chief Minister sanctioned works, both pending and new as per the requests made by the MLAs, by speaking to the higher officials concerned over phone.

The Chief Minister sanctioned works pertaining to Rail Over Bridges in the urban areas where there are railway lines, underpasses, widening of the roads, construction of the dividers, formation of Central Lightning System, Check dams on rivers and canals wherever they are necessary.

The CM instructed the officials from the Water Resources Department to ensure that crops would not wither away under the Krishna Godavari Basin. Responding to requests from some MLAs, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to release water for the summer crops.

