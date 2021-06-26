Granary Telangana needs more rice mills: KCR

"Abundant food crops growth and production in Telangana has made the state a granary for the country. The state needs additional rice mills. We have to increase the number of rice mills," said Rao at a meeting organised in the run up to the launch of village and city progress programme on July 1.

Hyderabad, June 26 (IANS) Bounteous food crops growth and production in Telangana has made the state a granary, requiring more number of rice mills, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday.

As part of the programme, KCR said no work should be pending.

He admonished Panchayat Raj department officials to introspect as to why so many works are pending even after the state government extending so much support.

The Chief Minister directed officials to act sternly in dealing with fake seeds sale.

He also instructed the officials to use their wide powers in cracking down on fake seeds, coordinating with the police department.

Rao also asked his officials to provide door delivery of six saplings to every household in the villages as well ensuring they are planted.

Likewise, the CM said electric power issues in the villages should be resolved by observing power day.

--IANS

sth/sdr/