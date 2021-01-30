Grand Alliance forms human chain in Bihar against agri laws

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 30 (ANI): The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on Saturday organised a human chain across the state to express solidarity with the farmers agitating against the farm laws.



"All the opposition parties including (Rashtriya Janata DalRJD), Left parties and Congress are forming human chains at even Panchayat and village levels. The aim is to support the farmers protesting against the black farm laws which only benefit the corporates. These laws will give farmers' land in private hands," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The opposition parties have said that they will continue to organise such protests until the farm laws are repealed by the central government.

Responding to the opposition's protest in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: "They have a right to protest. At least, they have begun to accept human chain concept. The human chains were started by us for ban on liquor and Jal-Jivan-Abhiyan as well against dowry and child marriage."

Kumar also condemned the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Everyone has right to express their opinions, but it does not mean that you will carry out anti-national activities. The incidents (vandalism) which took place at the Red Fort are condemnable," the Chief Minister told media at the Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Patna.

He also paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary at the Gandhi museum.

"We are taking decisions in the state in accordance with the ideas promoted by 'Bapu'. He spread awareness about the environment and its protection. That is why we have started 'Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali-Abhiyan'. Gandhi ji used to say that 'Earth can satisfy everyone's need but not their greed'. Our government has focused on teaching students about his ideas and life," he said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

