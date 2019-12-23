Grand alliance will get majority: Tejashwi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-JMM) would certainly get a clear majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

He said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will become the Chief Minister.

The latest trends show that RJD is leading in five seats. However, in 2014 Assembly election , RJD did not get a single seat in the state.

This time in Jharkhand, the opposition grand alliance came together in the Assembly elections. The RJD-Congress-JMM alliance is leading in 41 seats, according to the latest trends.

The RJD had fielded its candidates for seven seats this time, out of which it is leading in five. The JMM is leading in 22 seats out of 43, while Congress is leading in 14 out of 31 seats. hindi-sdr/prs