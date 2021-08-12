Grand dad, uncle, brother held for sexually assaulting 7-yr-old girl

His son and the girl's 16-year-old brother were also arrested in the case of having assaulted the child on different occasions. The incident occurred at the 62-year-old man's residence at Madippakam near Chennai.

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) A 62-year-old person who is the grand father of a seven-year-old girl was arrested by the police after he was accused of sexually assaulting the child.

Police said that the grandfather brought his grand children home after his daughter was busy with work and children were having online classes. His son was also staying with him.

The police said that on August 2 at night, grandfather, who was sleeping beside her, sexually assaulted her. Alarmed, the child went to her uncle's room and in the guise of pacifying her, the man too misbehaved with her.

The girl then turned to her 16-year-old brother for help who also sexually assaulted her.

When the girl's mother visited her on Sunday, August 8, she found that the daughter had fallen sick and she took the child to a doctor. The seven-year-old girl narrated the ordeal at the hospital and on medical check-up, it was confirmed that the child was sexually abused.

The mother lodged a complaint with the Madippakam all-woman police station. Police registered a case under Pocso Act. Grandfather and her uncle were sent to jail while her 16-year-old brother was sent to a correctional facility.

