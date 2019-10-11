Grand traditional reception marked Xi's arrival in Chennai

The Air China plane carrying Xi and others landed here at about 2 p.m. and Xi set foot on Tamil Nadu soil in the next 10 minutes.

Along with being accorded a red carpet welcome, Xi was also accorded the traditional "Poorna Kumbh" reception, a traditioal reception involving holy water kept in a vessel with five attached mango laeves placed in it, and holy water is alos sprinkled on the guest.

He was received by state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others.

A grand traditional musical welcome was put up for him with folk art events like Thappattam, Oyilattam, Mayilattam and Bharathanatyan. School students lined up along the pavement from the airport to ITC Grand Chola Hotel waved Indian and Chinese flags greeting Xi. Xi reached the ITC Grand Chola Hotel by road and rest for a couple of hours. He will leave for Mamallapuram, about 60 km from here, at about 4 p.m. from his hotel.