Grandparents of Avani Lekhara express happiness on her win, hope for gold in 50m event as well

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 30 (ANI): Avani Lekhara, a 19-year-old from Rajasthan has scripted history after winning gold in the women's 10m AR Standing SH1 event at Tokyo Paralympics.



Marking this occasion, the grandfather of paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara, GR Lekhara got teary-eyed and expressed happiness on her victory.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "For me, there can be no greater happiness than this. This is the result of Avani's hard work. I hope she brings a gold medal in 50m shooting also".

Grandmother of Avani Lekhara, Gulab Devi Lekhara also expressed happiness on her victory.

"I am feeling very happy and proud of 'Dabbu' (Avni Lekhara) and want to wish her the best for upcoming matches," said Devi Lekhara.

"We are very proud of her and we are with her in every situation of win and loss," said Aishwarya, cousin of Avani Lekhara.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.

Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

China's Cuiping Zhang grabbed silver by scoring 248.9 points while Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. (ANI)

