Granite stones sent to Ayodhya from K'taka for construction of Ram temple

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) The first batch of five trucks carrying granite stones to be laid at the foundation of Ram temple has been dispatched from Karnataka's Sadahalli village and will reach Ayodhya in eight days.

Two feet long and four feet high, 10,000 such granite slabs will be transported to Ayodhya. The stones will be sent in a phased manner for nearly six months. The stones will be laid to strenghthen the foundation of the temple.